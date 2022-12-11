Penticton Farmers’ Market back at Cherry Lane mall

Over 40 artisan makers, bakers and farmers there to greet you on Sunday

Penticton Farmers Market is back at Cherry Lane mall on weekends for the holidays. Open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. (Western News file photo)

Penticton Farmers’ Market is back at Cherry Lane mall both Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next.

Meet 40 of your favorite vendors from 12-5 p.m. today, Sunday, Dec. 11. The farmers are coming with produce and are able to accept Nutritional coupons until Dec. 18. There are numerous unique artisans, bakers and makers with tables set up throughout the south end of the mall.

This is the second year the Farmers’ Market has been at Cherry Lane during December. Opening day on Saturday was very busy and successful, said organizers.

The market will be back at the mall next Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 from 12 to 5 p.m. both days.