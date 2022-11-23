Penticton church offers free theatre showing of It’s A Wonderful Life

Penticton's Victory Church is bringing some Christmas cheer to the community by offering a free showing of It's a Wonderful Life Dec. 18.

Penticton’s Victory Church is bringing some Christmas cheer to the community by offering a free showing of It’s a Wonderful Life on Dec. 18 at Landmark Cinemas.

Victory Church wants to send a message that “life can be wonderful” and there are people who care by offering the community a free ticket to watch the Christmas movie classic.

“We all can agree that the last few years have been challenging to navigate, and we understand people are prone to feel discouraged and restless, especially during the holiday season,” said Pastor Ron Crooker.

To receive your free tickets, fill in the form online and they will email your confirmation. There is a limit of four tickets per household.

The Landmark concession will be open but not included with the tickets.

