Penticton Christmas house welcomes Santa tonight

Wonderland on Huth Avenue will have its backyard Christmas display open

Santa is visiting Penticton Christmas Wonderland tonight (Dec. 4) at 238 Huth Ave. Come view their backyard Wonderland and front yard display.

Tonight is the night Santa will be at the Christmas Wonderland backyard on Huth Avenue between 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Bring your cameras for a photo with Santa at 238 Huth Ave. and visit this Christmas house with its thousands of lights, props, Santa sleigh and giant Grinch.

This is the third year the Jones’ have opened up their backyard to their Christmas Wonderland walk thru.

Come see the full sized Santa Sleigh and eight reindeer, giant gnome, Mickey and Minnie, Olaf, Snoopy and of course the huge Grinch, Cindy Lou and Max. New this year is a completely re-imagined Christmas Village and a full sized elf house.

The Jones’ have been turning the family’s home into a Christmas wonderland every December for more than two decades at their Huth Avenue address, adding more and more each year.

They are opening their backyard Wonderland every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. until Dec. 23.

Check out lots of pictures here.

Front yard is always available for viewing. (Huth Ave. is just off Fairview).

The family will also be collecting for the Oasis United Food Cupboard and SOWINS. Last year we were able to help out with the food drive of over 500 non-perishable items and monetary donations. Any donation is graciously accepted but not required to view our display.

