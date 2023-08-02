Kids enjoy some time kayaking. (Photo courtesy of Dragonfly Pond Family Society)

Penticton car dealership is making this summer all about the kids

Parkers Chrysler is hoping to raise $10K for 3 local kids’ organizations

Penticton’s Parkers Chrysler is starting a two-month-long fundraiser that is all about the kids.

Parkers Chrysler Community Connection is hosting its Kids Care edition to support BGC Okanagan Infant Development Program, Dragonfly Pond Family Society and Agur Lake Camp (ALC).

During the months of August and September, Parkers Chrysler will donate $100 for every vehicle sold with a goal of $10,000.

At the conclusion of the campaign, Parkers Chrysler will give the money raised to those non-profits to help them provide more support to the families that utilize their programs.

“Our community is so important to us and we are ecstatic to have started Community Connection and to launch it with this initial campaign to support BGC Okanagan Infant Development program, Dragonfly Pond Family Society and Agur Lake Camp,” said general manager/principal dealer Jim Tabler.

“We hope the community will embrace this initiative and support us so we can make a considerable contribution to these great organizations and provide a boost to the amazing work that they already do to help families in our communities.”

“People with disabilities have many barriers which can be isolating,” said Jeannette Poulson of Agur Lake Camp. “Being able to participate in camping, fishing, boating, campfires and completely barrier-free walkways is an experience that would not be available if it were not for Agur Lake Camp.”

Over the next two months, Parkers Chrysler will be highlighting all three non-profits through their Facebook and Instagram.

<

<

