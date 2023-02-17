Penticton car dealership gifts OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre with $2,500

Penticton Toyota also provided the centre with a vehicle to extend its home-visit services

Penticton Toyota presents the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre with a $2,500 donation. (Photo courtesy of OSNS) From left to right: Larry Jr. Pidperyhora (General Manager), Tyler Pidperyhora (Internet Director), Manisha Willms (OSNS Executive Director) and Larry Pidperyhora (Dealer Principal)

Local pediatric rehabilitation services got a much-needed boost this week, thanks to the contributions from a Penticton-based car dealership.

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre was gifted with a $2,500 donation from Penticton Toyota, in support of ensuring children with developmental challenges get the treatment they need.

“We have a growing number of children and youth who require support for skills like walking, communicating and managing their emotions and behaviours,” said Manisha Willms, the executive director of the Penticton-based centre. “The generosity of businesses in our community helps us do this important work.”

More than 1,600 children across the South Okanagan attend the centre annually, with physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, speech therapy and autism intervention among the services offered.

Along with its donation, Penticton Toyota recently provided OSNS with a vehicle to extend its home-visit services across the South Okanagan and Princeton.



