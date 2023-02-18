Penticton and District Society for Community Living

Penticton and District Society for Community Living

Penticton-based Community Living Society in bid to win public service announcement

Penticton and District Society for Community Living one of 20 charities in national contest

The Penticton and District Society for Community Living is hoping to win the chance for a professionally produced public service announcement to amplify its purpose and initiative.

The nonprofit organization is one of 20 local charities in Canada in the Shaw Spotlight #buildfrosty2023 campaign.

READ ALSO: Diverse ability workforce shines in Penticton

Those supporting the society’s bid are asked to vote for the The Penticton and District Society for Community Living on the organization’s Facebook page or at Shaw Spotlight with a heart, a comment and a share.

In addition, every reaction on Facebook, every like on Instagram and every retweet on Twitter will also count as votes.

The contest continues until Feb. 28, and winners will be announced on March 3.

The Penticton and District Society for Community Living provides support and services for people with intellectual disabilities and seniors, and through their social housing programs, provide support for low-income adults, families, and people experiencing homelessness in the community.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityOkanagan

Previous story
Resident thrilled with ‘ice caves’ rising up near shore of Little Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

Compensation and expenses will increase for directors and alternate directors at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. (Black Press file photo)
Pay increases coming for Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

Penticton and District Society for Community Living
Penticton-based Community Living Society in bid to win public service announcement

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is expanding its mosquito control program (Black Press file photo)
Princeton and Keremeos to receive mosquito control service

The approved design for the new Station Street plaza. (Town of Oliver)
Skyrocketing costs scrap Station Street plaza in Oliver