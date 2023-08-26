Local artist Elizabeth reunited with missing art after it was found by city staff at Three Mile Beach. (City of Penticton/Facebook)

Local artist Elizabeth reunited with missing art after it was found by city staff at Three Mile Beach. (City of Penticton/Facebook)

Penticton artist ‘grateful’ after city staff find missing sketchbook on beach

City made a call to the public in an attempt to reunite art with owner

Ten years’ worth of art that went missing in Penticton has been found and reunited with its owner.

A woman named Elizabeth who moved to Penticton from Australia 53 years ago was identified as the one behind a lost sketchbook filled with paintings and drawings.

It was located earlier this week when members of the city’s parks teams found it at Three Mile Beach.

A call to the public was made, as the city attempted to reunite the work with its owner.

City staff says Elizabeth’s sketchbook features images of locations from across the South Okanagan and Western Australia.

“(She) says she’s grateful to be reunited with her sketchbook,” the city posted on Facebook.

“So, thank you for spreading the word!”

Elizabeth’s sketchbook features 10 years’ worth of art, with images from locations across the South Okanagan and Western Australia. (City of Penticton/Facebook)

Elizabeth’s sketchbook features 10 years’ worth of art, with images from locations across the South Okanagan and Western Australia. (City of Penticton/Facebook)

READ MORE: Sports courts set for upgrades at Penticton park

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnew
s.com

ArtCommunityPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Group helps Okanagan wildfire victims sift through rubble

Just Posted

Local artist Elizabeth reunited with missing art after it was found by city staff at Three Mile Beach. (City of Penticton/Facebook)
Penticton artist ‘grateful’ after city staff find missing sketchbook on beach

The Penticton Speedway returns with action on Sept. 9. (Photo- Penticton Speedway)
Full speed ahead: Penticton Speedway confirms dates for rescheduled races

BC Hydro crews repairing the power lines at 88th Ave in front of Bear Creek Park on Nov. 5, 2022 (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
BC Hydro mobilizing crews to restore power in the Shuswap

RCMP Cst. Borg captured fighting a spot fire on West Kelowna’s Parkinson Road. (Photo- Kelowna RCMP)
Mountie captured battling fire with garden hose near West Kelowna home