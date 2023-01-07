Penticton Art Gallery, Cannery Brewing team up for 3rd annual Square Mural Project

Local artist Diana Palmer’s wine glass mural was displayed at Cannery Brewing in Penticton until it was sold during an auction event in October 2021. The Cannery Brewing and Penticton Art Gallery is hosting the Mini Mural Project in 2023. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Last year’s Square Murals hung in Cannery Brewery for months before they were auctioned off in October 2021 helping raise $20,000 for the artists and Penticton Art Gallery. (Cannery Brewery)

Ten local artists will be selected to have their work displayed at Penticton’s Cannery Brewing this spring, thanks to the return of the Square Mini Mural Project.

The brewery, in collaboration with the Penticton Art Gallery, is marking the 2nd annual Ignite the Arts Festival with the unveiling of 10 mini murals on March 24.

Artists are now invited to submit 4’ x 4’ paintings that reflect the diverse culture and spirit of the city, the gallery has announced.

Each artist will be provided with the mural substrate. Upon completion, the selected works will be displayed and auctioned off at Cannery Brewing from March 24 to Oct. 18.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Penticton Art Gallery for the third annual Square Mini Mural Project,” said Ian Dyck, the owner of Cannery Brewing. “This project not only supports the arts but also brings beauty and creativity to our walls. We can’t wait to see the talented submissions from local artists.”

Those who have their murals displayed with receive a $500 honorarium and 50 per cent of the proceeds from the auction in late October. The remaining proceeds will be used to support the Penticton Art Gallery’s community outreach, including the continuation and expansion of the program at Cannery Brewing.

The Square Mini Mural Project is open to artists in the South Okanagan who are over the age of 18, with those interested in participating asked to submit an artist statement, bio and proposal or rough draft for their mural to curator@pentictonartgallery.com

Selected murals will be unveiled during the Ignite Arts Festival, an event that welcomed hundreds to the city in 2022 for exhibits, performances and workshops.

More information about this year’s mural contest can be found here.

