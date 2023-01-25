Peach City Radio in Penticton ready to celebrate 4 years on the FM dial

It’s almost time for the first-ever Community Radio Week in Penticton and one local station isn’t letting the occasion pass without a celebration.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, CFUZ Peach City Radio — a volunteer-run, not-for-profit community station — is celebrating four years on the air at 92.5 FM with a special, all-day fundraising broadcast.
Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield declared the first week of the February Community Radio Week earlier this month, stating “community radio volunteers tirelessly work to highlight local people, issues and community groups.”
Next Saturday’s broadcast on 92.9 FM will raise money for the radio station’s operating expenses, as well as for studio expansion. In the past three years, more than $27,000 has been raised for the cause.
“When the community tunes in to CFUZ, they are hearing local people who are passionate about producing radio,” said Dave Del Rizzo, a CFUZ program director. “We currently broadcast twenty locally-produced spoken word and music programs covering a broad range of musical genres.”
Along with its locally-produced talk shows and music programming, the station also broadcasted all five of Penticton’s all-candidate forums ahead of the 2022 municipal election.
Peach City radio hosts will be asking listeners for donations all day on Feb. 4, in recognition of its fourth-ever “On-Air-versary” broadcast.
The non-profit station, located inside the Cannery Trade Centre, ran as an online-only format before officially debuting on the FM dial in 2019, from Oliver to Peachland.
