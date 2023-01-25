Peach City Radio in Penticton ready to celebrate 4 years on the FM dial

Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield presents the Community Radio Week Proclamation to Claire Thompson, the CFUZ president, on the steps of city hall. For the first time in Penticton’s history, the first week of February has been designated as Community Radio Week. (Photo- Peach City Community Radio Society) Host Ryan McGrew during the station’s 2022 anniversary celebration. (Photo- Peach City Community Radio Society) Nils Finnsson, Dave Del Rizzo at the broadcast of municipal forum at Okanagan College in Penticton. (Photo- Peach City Community Radio Society) Ian Mackinder and Dave Del Rizzo during the station’s 2022 anniversary celebration. (Photo- Peach City Community Radio Society)

It’s almost time for the first-ever Community Radio Week in Penticton and one local station isn’t letting the occasion pass without a celebration.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, CFUZ Peach City Radio — a volunteer-run, not-for-profit community station — is celebrating four years on the air at 92.5 FM with a special, all-day fundraising broadcast.

Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield declared the first week of the February Community Radio Week earlier this month, stating “community radio volunteers tirelessly work to highlight local people, issues and community groups.”

Next Saturday’s broadcast on 92.9 FM will raise money for the radio station’s operating expenses, as well as for studio expansion. In the past three years, more than $27,000 has been raised for the cause.

“When the community tunes in to CFUZ, they are hearing local people who are passionate about producing radio,” said Dave Del Rizzo, a CFUZ program director. “We currently broadcast twenty locally-produced spoken word and music programs covering a broad range of musical genres.”

Along with its locally-produced talk shows and music programming, the station also broadcasted all five of Penticton’s all-candidate forums ahead of the 2022 municipal election.

Peach City radio hosts will be asking listeners for donations all day on Feb. 4, in recognition of its fourth-ever “On-Air-versary” broadcast.

The non-profit station, located inside the Cannery Trade Centre, ran as an online-only format before officially debuting on the FM dial in 2019, from Oliver to Peachland.

