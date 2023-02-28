Cannery Brewing took home top prize and a Loving Mug of their own from the Penticton Art Gallery’s annual chili cook-off fundraiser. (Cannery Brewing - Facebook)

Packed house showed the love for Penticton Art Gallery chili cook-off

The annual Loving Mugs fundraiser returned on Feb. 23

The Penticton Art Gallery brought back that lovin’ feeling with the return of their Loving Mugs Chili Cookoff.

The return of the annual event packed the gallery on Feb. 23 with guests eager to sample some delicious chili and pick up a unique handmade mug to take home with them.

Restaurants including Angry Vegan, Cannery Brewing, Gratify, Honey Toast, Highway 97 Brewing, Orolo by Time Winery, Sociale Enoteca and the Pasta Factory all served up some hot and tasty flavours.

At the end of the night, attendees had a chance to vote for their favourite chili across several different categories.

The winner of the best chili overall went to Cannery Brewing for their Smoked Brisket Chili.

Best vegetarian chili was won by Gratify.

The event is one of the most popular fundraisers for the gallery, alongside their annual Soup Bowls fundraiser, which swaps out the mugs and chili for soup and handcrafted bowls instead.

The art gallery recently celebrated 50 years incorporated in the city and is already gearing up for their next big event at the end of March.

The Ignite the Arts Festival kicks off on March 24 and runs until April 2, with the Art Walk on Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Penticton Ignite the Arts Walk celebrates everything art

