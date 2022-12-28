More than 90 people joined together for a community Christmas dinner on Christmas Day in Keremeos at the Community Church. (Keremeos Communities News)

Over 90 enjoy community Christmas Day dinner together in Keremeos

George and soup kitchen volunteers served the free meal at Keremeos Community Church

More than 90 people were able to spend community Christmas dinner together on Christmas Day.

The free community Christmas dinner by George and mostly soup kitchen volunteers was hosted at Keremeos Community Church on Sunday night (Dec. 25).

According to Keremeos Communities News, several locals provided live music for “a warm, joyful (and tasty) occasion.” Over 90 people, including volunteers, attended and enjoyed the festive meal and gathering.

This is the church’s 13th year of putting on the community dinner, which offers an evening for people to spend with others if they found themselves unexpectedly alone for the holidays.

Because the church is in a new building, they were able to accommodate everyone and not have to rent a space to host the dinner.

George also arranged transportation so that everyone who wanted to attend could.

People who attended said it was a heartwarming experience.

One person commented that, “the atmosphere of joy and acceptance was the best of it all.”

Keremeos is known for its caring nature.

In September, Grist Mill served up traditional Mexican food to offer gratitude to migrants who picked fruit all summer long.

READ ALSO: Grist Mill serves up meal to thank seasonal workers

