Okanagan Vinyl Festival celebrates 10 years in Penticton

A look at early goings of the Okanagan Vinyl Festival in 2022. (Contributed) Volunteers from Okanagan Vinyl Festival in Penticton. (Submitted) The Okanagan Vinyl Festival in 2022. (Submitted) Audio gear being sold at the Okanagan Vinyl Festival in 2022. (Submitted)

The Okanagan’s largest vinyl festival hits the 10-year mark in Penticton this weekend.

From old-school records to audio gear, there won’t be any shortage of music-related collectibles to bring home when Peach City Community Radio Society’s 10th annual Okanagan Vinyl Festival takes place Sunday, Sept. 24.

Vendors from across the Okanagan, Lower Mainland and Alberta will be in attendance to sell items and celebrate the event at a brand-new venue: Okanagan College on Duncan Avenue.

“We’re really excited to celebrate our 10th Vinyl Fest,” said Claire Thompson, president of Peach City Radio CFUZ 92.9 FM. “It is a great event with a passionate following.”

The event serves as one of the community radio station’s largest fundraisers and helps keep the volunteer-run broadcaster on the air, from Peachland to Oliver.

Thompson says one of the highlights from last year’s event included a longtime vendor having car troubles on his way to Penticton and having to be towed directly in front of the festival venue to unload all his items to go on sale.

“People really go to great lengths to be a part of this,” the station’s president added.

This weekend’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $3.

