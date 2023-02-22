Okanagan College’s Taylor Hubick received a $3,000 bursary from the Canadian Blood Services. (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan College’s Taylor Hubick received a $3,000 bursary from the Canadian Blood Services. (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan College student recruits plasma donors to earn $3K bursary

Taylor Hubick had 23 people donor plasma in a six-month span

Donating plasma has paid off in more ways than one for an Okanagan College nursing student.

Taylor Hubick has received a $3,000 bursary from the Canadian Blood Services to go towards her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program after recruiting 23 people to donate plasma from May to October last year.

It was part of a challenge offered by Canadian Blood Services, in which post-secondary students or students heading into their post-secondary education were to get 15 people to sign-up and attend their plasma donation appointments in a given timeframe. Hubick’s 23 people is what helped her receive the bursary.

“Taylor can be proud of her dedication to Canada’s Lifeline,” said Janna Pantella, Canadian Blood Services local business development manager. “She is an absolute inspiration to others in her community. We hope others take her lead to make all the difference by booking an appointment to donate plasma.”

Hubick originally got involved in donating plasma by a friend on Vancouver Island but wasn’t going to take part in the challenge. That was until her friend backed out of it.

“She pulled out of the challenge because she was going travelling, and that’s when I realized I should do the challenge. It worked out to my benefit,” said Hubick. “I started using word of mouth, and I basically annoyed every single one of my friends and family members.”

On top of being a nursing student, Hubick completed a Therapy Assistant Diploma program out of high school and is also a rehabilitation assistant at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH). At the hospital was also where she learned how critical vital blood and plasma donations are. After years of working beside nurses at KGH, she decided to go into the BSN program to further her healthcare career.

“Where I work, I see people that need blood transfusions daily. One shift on the trauma floor shows you the need. They also use plasma donations for cancer treatments and research. Plasma donation saves lives and is so important,” Hubick explains.

For more information or how to donate, visit the Canadian Blood Services website, download the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

