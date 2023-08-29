Okanagan College steps up to support wildfire efforts

It was just one example of the many efforts the OC community has undertaken in their communities

~ Okanagan College

The OC community has been busy this week, stepping up to support wildfire efforts in their communities and supporting friends, family and neighbours in many different ways.

The cancellation of this week’s Connections event at Okanagan College, an event led by employees to kick off a new school year, meant some timely donations of lunches and snacks went out to people who are supporting the wildfire efforts in the Okanagan Valley.

It was just one example of the many efforts the OC community has undertaken in their communities. Thank you to all who are helping out and watch this space for more stories from our community, including special meals being prepared by Chefs in our Chef School.

Once the Connections committee decided it was prudent to cancel the two-day event scheduled for earlier this week, the team went into action, delivering lunches along with food platters, fruit trays and meat and cheese to volunteers working to support the wildfires in both Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

The Connections committee would like to thank lunch supplier Fezziwig’s Bakery and snack platter supplier the Marmalade Cat Café, both of whom did a great job packing the lunches with wooden cutlery, etc. and allowing for easy distribution and transportation.

“We know that our employees are supporting their communities in many different ways so we were happy to be able to provide food to our valued emergency workers. It was very well received and we want to thank everyone for all of their efforts,” said Dean Warner, chair of the Connections organizing committee. “A special shout out goes to committee member, Angie March, who stepped up on very short notice to organize all the logistics to get the food delivered in a timely manner.”

READ MORE: Evacuation alert extended to Glenrosa, Westbank as wildfire activity increases

READ MORE: Wildlife impacted by wildfire in West Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023CollegeOkanagan