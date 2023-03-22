Penticton Pistoleras roller derby team is battling the Castlegar Dam City Rollers on April 1, in the Kootenays. (Submitted) Dam City Rollers’ Jammer Peacemaker (#187) eyes up a way to push through the tangle of skaters. (Photo- Greg McKinnon)

No jokes on April Fools: Penticton roller derby team to battle rivals in Kootenays

Penticton’s game, against Castlegar, will be broadcasted on local TV via Shaw

Hard-hitting, fast-paced and ultra-competitive.

That’s what the Penticton Pistoleras roller derby team can expect when they battle the Castlegar Dam City Rollers on April Fool’s Day.

Safe to say, that’s nothing to joke about.

“Fans can expect an exciting and action-packed exhibition of our players’ abilities, athletic prowess, and skill,” says Nikki Merritt. “There will be hard hits, fast-paced skating, and clever offense/defense. It will be a thrilling event that involves lots of tense moments and excitement that will be sure to make anyone a fan of the sport.”

The April 1 game, officially dubbed April Fools’ Slay, will be played at Castlegar’s Selkirk College Gymnasium, broadcasted on local TV via Shaw and streamed live on Shaw Spotlight.

Penticton’s team is inviting locals to join them on the road for the showdown.

The local squad practices frequently at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Spectators in the Kootenays will be treated to live entertainment throughout the night, including a dance-off competition at halftime. There will also be a beer garden.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the whistle is at 5 p.m.

The game on April 1 will mark a rematch between the teams from last spring in Penticton.

