NeighbourLink Summerland to provide gift packages

Items given to those who are isolated in the community

Volunteers at NeighbourLink Summerland are preparing gift packages to give to some of the people who receive their services.

The faith-based volunteer organization, which provides assistance to individuals in the community, will distribute between 60 and 75 gift packages this year, said Brandi McLauchlan, program coordinator of NeighbourLink Summerland.

Last year, NeighbourLink volunteers distributed the gift packages for the first time. The packages include warm socks, gloves, cookies and candy, tea, adult colouring books and other items. While the packages are small, McLauchlan said they were appreciated by people who do not have much social contact.

“We know there are people in Summerland who are isolated,” she said.

McLauchlan said recipients were grateful for the packages. “Last year we got a lot of voicemails from people who called to say thank you,” she said.

Those who would like a package or those who want to request a package for someone they know are urged to contact NeighbourLink at 250-404-4673 or visit neighbourlinksummerland.org.

McLauchlan said the requests should be received by Dec. 20, but it is possible for the volunteers to prepare a few last-minute gift packages.

