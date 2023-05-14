Naramata celebrates 100 years of May Day celebrations

The 100th annual Naramata May Day celebrations are taking place over the May long weekend with traditions that date back a century. Many activities are planned to celebrate this special occasion, including the traditional Maypole Dance, games, parade, soapbox races and museum open house. The schedule of events is as follows:
Friday, May 19th
Soapbox Race
· 1 to 2 p.m. at the corner of Ellis Avenue and 8th Street in Penticton.
· Grade 5 children will race their personally designed and constructed soapboxes down Ellis Avenue with the guidance of the Naramata Fire Department.
· Event is open to the public.
May Day Family Dance
· 6 to 8 p.m. at the Naramata Elementary School gymnasium, 3660 8th Street, Naramata.
· A community-driven dance that will celebrate past and current May Day participants with live music, a photo booth, and snacks. The event is for alumni of Naramata Elementary School and May Day.
Sunday, May 21st
May Day Open House
· 1 to 4 p.m. at the Naramata Museum, 214 Robinson Avenue, Naramata.
· This event will pay homage to the past 100 years with a collection of pictures, memorabilia, and various items from past May Day celebrations.
· Event is open to the public.
Monday, May 22nd
May Day Parade and Ceremony
· 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Manitou Park, Dorothy Road, Naramata.
· The day will start off with a children’s parade, followed by a traditional Maypole Dance by Naramata Elementary School students and community members, a decorated bike contest, traditional races and games including a potato sack race, a silver spoon race, and a tug of war. The OAP (Old Age Pensioners) will be onsite serving a barbequed dinner and celebratory cake.
May Day is a community-driven event planned by passionate groups and members of the community. It is their dedication, vision, and desire that continue this annual beloved tradition.