Juno Award winners Digging Roots will be one of several Indigenous artists performing at the upcoming SKƏLƔAP Movable Feast in Penticton on March 29. (Ratul Debnath photo)

Movable Feast showcases Indigenous artistry in Penticton

Outstanding lineup of Indigenous artists showcased in free March 29 show at Cleland Theatre

A feast of Indigenous music and culture will be coming to Penticton’s Cleland Theatre.

A collaboration between 2 Rivers Remix, the En’owkin Centre and the Ignite the Arts Festival, the SKƏLƔAP Movable Feast will be starting its journey in Snpintktn (Penticton) on March 29.

The Movable Feast brings to the stage an outstanding lineup of Indigenous artists, including Juno award winners Digging Roots, the soulful expressions of Kym Gouchie, 2-Spirit Diva Madeline Terbasket, R & B pop It-Girl Nimkish, internationally acclaimed roots rock reggae group The Spiritual Warriors, special international Indigenous guest Yorta Yorta/DjaDja Wurrung — Indigenous Australian, multi-disciplinary artist DRMNGNOW, Secwepemc hip-hop fusion The Melawmen Collective and Indigenous matriarch, singer and dancer Cynthia Jim.

READ MORE: Penticton Ignite the Arts Walk celebrates everything art

The audience will also be blessed and honoured with a special prayer, welcome, and song from the elders and representatives of the En’owkin Center, as well as dance performances by the syilx dancers and Aztec dancer Ana Cornejo.

The Movable Feast is free to attend with pre-registration and live-streamed to promote as much accessibility as possible for all to witness the showcase of Indigenous artistry.

Ahead of the performance on March 29, the 2 Rivers Remix will be hosting their annual conference of Indigenous artists, knowledge keepers, visionaries, and organizers, which will also be held in Penticton from March 26-28th, 2023.

A public live stream of the conference will be available.

For more information and to pre-register for the Movable Feast, you can go to m29.2rmx.ca.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous

Previous story
Fundraiser tops $10,000 for Kelowna boy injured after falling under bus
Next story
Daughter donates blood for dad’s birthday

Just Posted

Juno Award winners Digging Roots will be one of several Indigenous artists performing at the upcoming SKƏLƔAP Movable Feast in Penticton on March 29. (Ratul Debnath photo)
Movable Feast showcases Indigenous artistry in Penticton

The BCHL celebrated its 60th anniversary All Stars weekend with a first by having the events on an outdoor rink in Penticton. Thousands came out to watch the outdoor events. The rink is now closed for the season. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
Penticton’s outdoor ice rink closes after successful season

WW2 Chinese-Canadian soldiers at ‘Commando Bay’ near Naramata during the summer of 1944. Commando Bay was a training base for a special unit called Operation Oblivion where a select group of Chinese Canadian volunteer soldiers went through rigorous training to go behind enemy lines. These 13 soldiers were instrumental in driving the Japanese forces out. Only a plaque remains at the site. (Okanagan Historical Society/Greater Vernon Museum & Archives/Rick Wong)
Top secret WW2 training base once existed north of Naramata

A truck stolen from an Oliver farm was last spotted in Keremeos. (File photo)
Stolen truck from Oliver last spotted in Keremeos