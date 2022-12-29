Lowest Christmas bird count in Penticton since 1975

The Penticton Christmas Bird Count was held under snowy, windy conditions on Sunday, Dec. 18, resulting in the lowest count since 1975.
“High winds, cold temperatures and snow made it difficult to see and hear birds, and on top of that we were missing five or six of our experienced team leaders for various reasons,” said South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings, who took over organizing the count from his father Steve Cannings who started the event over 60 years ago.
Poor weather resulted in a low species count (82), in fact, the lowest species count since 1975 and the lowest effort (time spent looking) since 1990, Cannings said.
Weather was -8 to -13 C (got colder through the day) and with two to 10 centimetres of snow in the valley, most oxbows were frozen over. There were 42 people who participated with 116.5 collective hours of bird watching.
In total, 2,642 Canada Geese were counted on Dec. 18, showing that they are thriving. However, only one fox sparrow and one golden sparrow were counted on that day.
“It’s difficult to make any broad statements about bird numbers, though clearly some types of birds (forest birds such as chickadees, nuthatches, finches) had moved elsewhere for the winter and were very hard to find. We did have one Anna’s Hummingbird in Summerland, so that was a nice surprise after the cold snap.” Last year, they counted 11.
Varied thrushes, a relative of the robin with a black necklace, were seen in very good numbers, as were juncos, the common feeder bird with a black hood and white tail flashes.
The 48th Vaseux Lake Christmas count was held on Tuesday, Dec. 27 under better weather conditions but with somewhat similar results.
Twenty people helped out and found 75 species, one of our lowest species totals ever (though marginally better than last year when temperatures were in the -27 C range). The highlight was the California Scrub-Jay that has been hanging out in Okanagan Falls for the past couple of weeks, the first time they’ve ever had one on the count, said Cannings. In total, 6,748 birds were counted.
The Oliver-Osoyoos count will take place this coming Saturday, Dec. 31.
