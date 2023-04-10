Retired West Kelowna fire captain Todd Moore. (West Kelowna Professional Firefighters/Facebook)

Retired West Kelowna fire captain Todd Moore. (West Kelowna Professional Firefighters/Facebook)

Longtime West Kelowna fire captain hangs up his hat

Todd Moore served Westside fire service for 23 years

After more than two decades of battling the west side’s blazes, captain Todd Moore of the West Kelowna Professional Firefighters is heading to retirement.

Moore became one of the west side’s first full-time firefighters 23 years ago.

“He was someone passionate, hardworking, and strived to be the best he could be for his community,” reads a post on the association’s Facebook page. “Captain Moore’s work ethic and experience helped flourish this department into what it is today.”

