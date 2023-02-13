Lace up your skates for Family Day in Penticton

Outdoor rink will be open with events at neighbouring Gyro Park on Feb. 20

Bring the family and your skates out to the Activate Penticton Outdoor Rink and Gyro Park on Monday, Feb. 20 for a free, Family Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Family Day is about spending time and creating memories with loved ones,” said Kelsey Johnson, manager of recreation, arts and culture with the City of Penticton. “This event is a great opportunity to share new experiences and have some fun.”

The city and community sponsors are hosting a fun-filled day in downtown Penticton. A bouncy castle, free hot chocolate, outdoor family games and food trucks will be available in Gyro Park. Activate Penticton will have their outdoor rink open and free skate rentals will be available while sizes and quantities are available.

