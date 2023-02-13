Penticton’s outdoor rink next to city hall will host Family Day activities. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Penticton’s outdoor rink next to city hall will host Family Day activities. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Lace up your skates for Family Day in Penticton

Outdoor rink will be open with events at neighbouring Gyro Park on Feb. 20

Bring the family and your skates out to the Activate Penticton Outdoor Rink and Gyro Park on Monday, Feb. 20 for a free, Family Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Family Day is about spending time and creating memories with loved ones,” said Kelsey Johnson, manager of recreation, arts and culture with the City of Penticton. “This event is a great opportunity to share new experiences and have some fun.”

The city and community sponsors are hosting a fun-filled day in downtown Penticton. A bouncy castle, free hot chocolate, outdoor family games and food trucks will be available in Gyro Park. Activate Penticton will have their outdoor rink open and free skate rentals will be available while sizes and quantities are available.

For more information, visit penticton.ca.

READ MORE: PAG’s Loving Mugs Chili Cook-Off heats up February

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Families

Previous story
Meet the volunteers who make Penticton’s outdoor rink a reality 7 days a week

Just Posted

Oliver man facing charges in connection with three smash and grabs Feb. 5 and one Oct. 27, 2022. (File photo)
Oliver man accused in 3 smash and grabs in 30 minutes faces other break-in charge

An Oliver fruit packing company lost their appeal of a $7,000 penalty for their computers trying to send out a lot of cherries after failing inspection. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Appeal denied: Oliver fruit packing company has to pay $7,000 fine

A Kaleden man sentenced to 90 days jail for multiple crimes of indecent exposure against his step-daughter. (File photo)
Kaleden man sentenced to 90 days in jail for touching self in front of step-daughter

Penticton’s outdoor rink next to city hall will host Family Day activities. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Lace up your skates for Family Day in Penticton