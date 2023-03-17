Keremeos Rodeo Parade returns on Victoria Day

Registrations are open once more for the annual Victoria Day parade in Keremeos.
The parade, which usually coincides with the Keremeos Elks’ Rodeo, will take place on May 22.
No formal announcement has been made yet as to whether there will be a return of the full Keremeos Rodeo, which went on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic and hasn’t yet returned.
The parade returned in 2022, along with barrel racing at the rodeo grounds, although the full rodeo was put off due to various factors.
For people interested in joining the parade, whether with a float or on foot, you can contact KeremeosRodeoParade@gmail.com.