Keremeos Legion hosting dry grad fundraiser this weekend

The hall for the Keremeos branch of the Royal Canadian Legion #192. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

The Keremeos Legion is hosting a fundraiser for the local Dry Grad on Saturday, April 1.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served up by the grads and by donation outside the Legion Hall on Veterans Ave from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All of the money raised will go to support the Similkameen Elementary Secondary School’s Dry Grad.

After the BBQ, the Legion will be hosting their regular Saturday meat draw as well.

