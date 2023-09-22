Keremeos FD fundraising for firefighters who lost homes in West Kelowna blaze

The Keremeos and District Volunteer Fire Department fire house in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department is joining others in the region in fundraising for their fellow Okanagan firefighters who lost homes in the West Kelowna wildfire.

The department will be hosting a barbecue fundraiser outside the Keremeos Buy-Low Foods from noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The money raised from the fundraiser will go to support the 13 members of the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department, who lost homes to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The Keremeos department joins others including the Oliver Fire Department in raising funds to support the Wilson’s Landing firefighters.

“While homes can be rebuilt, there can be many unforeseen costs,” Oliver’s fire department wrote in a social media post, adding that many neighbouring stations from the across the region helped in battling the West Kelowna blaze.

People are invited to head down to the Keremeos Buy-Low and meet the local firefighters as well as donate to support the fundraiser.

The Buy-Low in Keremeos is located at 701 7th Avenue.

