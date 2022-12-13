The donation bin at 575 Gramiak Road is empty this year. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

The donation bin at 575 Gramiak Road is empty this year. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna’s Candy Cane Lane seeing only 10% of donations compared to years past: Organizer

The collection bin at the centre of the light display is sparse

Light up your holiday season at Candy Cane Lane in exchange for the donation of a perishable food item.

This year the collection bin located at 575 Gramiak Road, at the centre of the light displays, doesn’t contain the bounty that it is typically filled with, said organizer Damjan Madjar.

He said that they have received only about 10 per cent of the donations that they usually do, and he is not sure why.

The tradition of Candy Cane Lane has been a popular event in Kelowna for 12 years, said Madjar.

He said that before COVID, the collection bin would accumulate approximately 10,000 pounds of food.

People looking for a cost-effective holiday activity are invited to drive or walk around Candy Cane Lane in the evening, in exchange for a donation of non-perishable food.

Madjar said that the food and funds donated will be given to the Kelowna women’s shelter, Freedom’s Door men’s shelter and the Salvation Army.

READ MORE: This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ChristmasChristmas holidayCity of KelownaHolidaysHolidays and Seasonal Events

Previous story
Penticton car dealership giving away vehicle to family in need this Christmas
Next story
Hop on board the free BC Transit Christmas Lights Tour in Penticton

Just Posted

A server nicknamed Boston serves up Gunbarrel Saloon’s legendary Caesars recently. The monster drinks with meals on top can be yours if you drive to Apex Mountain Resort. (Gunbarrel Saloon Facebook)
Hail Caesar; a monster cocktail meal served at Apex Mountain saloon

This isn’t just a Christmas light display this is a full on show timed to music at 103 Devon Dr, Okanagan Falls. Worth the drive.
Photos: South Okanagan Christmas lights that are worth the drive

The Jones’ Wonderland on Huth Ave. will be a must stop on the BC Transit Lights Tour taking place Dec. 14 in Penticton. (Debbie Jones photo Facebook)
Hop on board the free BC Transit Christmas Lights Tour in Penticton

Julian Smallbone (right) and Will Seguin from Penticton’s Chevrolet Huber Bannister are giving away a 2010 Equinox SUV to one family in need this Christmas.
Penticton car dealership giving away vehicle to family in need this Christmas