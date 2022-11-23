Join Santa for a run across Penticton this weekend

All money raised during the Santa Rec Run will go to the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society

The Hoodoo Adventures Santa Rec Run goes this Saturday starting at 5 p.m. at LocoLanding. All funds raised go to Youth Outdoor Recreation Society. (Hoodoo Adventures)

Looking for an active way to get into the holiday spirit this weekend?

The Santa Claus Rec Run returns to Penticton Saturday, Nov. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. in support of the youth recreation programs across the community.

Participants can choose to either run in the one or five-kilometre route, starting at the LocoLanding Adventure Park parking lot.

More than 100 people attended the event last year, including Ironman star Jen Annett, resulting in about $2,000 raised for the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society (YORS).

All proceeds raised this year will help reduce financial barriers to outdoor programming for local youth.

“Join us in getting outside to create opportunities to get kids outside,” YORS wrote in its announcement of the event.

Festivities are presented by Hoodoo Adventures.

People can register for the one-kilometre run here, or five-kilometre route here.

Participants were encouraged to dress up in their best holiday-themed outfits in 2021, with nearly all active runners getting into the spirit.

READ MORE: Penticton’s Santa Rec Run a success in 2021

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityPenticton