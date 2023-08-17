Indigenous youth along with RCMP will be canoeing the length of Okanagan Lake from Aug. 21-25. (RCMP/Submitted)

Indigenous youth joining RCMP in paddle from Vernon to Penticton

Canoe journey will travel the extent of Okanagan Lake

Around 30 Indigenous youth and RCMP members will be taking on a monumentous task next week in crossing the entirety of Okanagan Lake in canoes.

The annual Indigenous Youth Canoe Journey returns from Aug. 21-25, organized by the West Kelowna RCMP Indigenous Policing Unit.

The journey is set to begin in Vernon and end in Penticton, with designated rest areas and places to break for the night.

“Connecting our youth to the land and water is a transformative journey of rediscovery and empowerment,” said Cst. Rolly Williams of the First Nation Policing Unit. “The goal is to help young indigenous individuals strengthen their sense of identity, build resilience and cultivate an appreciation for traditions passed down.”

Along the same lines, another goal is to foster a strong relationship between the local Indigenous communities and the local police.

If you have any questions or would like to help, contact Cst. Rolly Williams 250 718-7717.

