‘I’m brOKen’: Graphically Hip in Penticton donates $550 in t-shirt sales to mental health

Money has been donated to the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association

Graphically Hip in Penticton is donating proceeds from its sales of the “I’m brOKen” t-shirt in support of mental health initiatives. (Photo- Canadian Mental Health Association)

Sales from a made-in Penticton t-shirt have been forwarded to mental-health initiatives across the South Okanagan and Similakmeen.

Local business Graphically Hip recently donated $550 to the South Okanagan Similkameen branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), thanks to proceeds of sales from its “I’m brOKen” t-shirt.

“When Sarah Tucker from Graphically Hip approached CMHA about doing a t-shirt fundraiser we were excited to be part of it,” said Leah Schulting, the executive director of the association’s local branch.

“The t-shirt has a very clever message that applies to all of us. Everyone has mental health, just like everyone has physical health and some days we are struggling, and that is OK. We will be OK and things will get better.”

The local branch of CMHA — located at Penticton’s Unity House on 1873 Main Street — has been in operation since 1991, providing mental-health programs and community education.

With 15,000 client visits per year, Unity House also provides a program that serves 14,000 meals to the community’s most vulnerable, suicide prevention training, mental health first aid training and psycho-social rehabilitation.

The “I’m brOKen” t-shirt is still available and can be purchased here.

READ MORE: 100 Men Who Care events return to Penticton with focus on mental health

CommunityDonation