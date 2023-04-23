How much is that doggy in the window in Summerland?

Photographer had to take a second look to see if it was a stuffed animal or real dog in the window

How much is that doggy in the window? The one with the waggly tail … That Patti Page hit song from 1953 came to life in Summerland this weekend.

Kel Leigh took a picture of a small dog sitting among a bunch of stuffed animals in the window ledge of the Summerland Health Auxiliary Thrift Store.

“I thought one of the stuffed animals was moving … had to look twice,” said Leigh in a Facebook post.

Commenters on the Facebook post mentioned that the dog in the window is one of the thrift store volunteer’s dog named Freddy.

The Summerland hospital thrift store is one of the most popular thrift stores in the Okanagan, often with line ups to get in on Fridays and Saturdays.

The hospital auxillary volunteers that work at the thrift store helped raise $1 million for the Penticton Regional Hospital’s upcoming oncology department.

The thrift store is open Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.