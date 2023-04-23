The photographer had to take a second look to see that the dog in the window of the Summerland hospital thrift store wasn't a stuffed animal. (Kel Leigh Facebook)

How much is that doggy in the window in Summerland?

Photographer had to take a second look to see if it was a stuffed animal or real dog in the window

How much is that doggy in the window? The one with the waggly tail … That Patti Page hit song from 1953 came to life in Summerland this weekend.

Kel Leigh took a picture of a small dog sitting among a bunch of stuffed animals in the window ledge of the Summerland Health Auxiliary Thrift Store.

“I thought one of the stuffed animals was moving … had to look twice,” said Leigh in a Facebook post.

Commenters on the Facebook post mentioned that the dog in the window is one of the thrift store volunteer’s dog named Freddy.

The Summerland hospital thrift store is one of the most popular thrift stores in the Okanagan, often with line ups to get in on Fridays and Saturdays.

The hospital auxillary volunteers that work at the thrift store helped raise $1 million for the Penticton Regional Hospital’s upcoming oncology department.

The thrift store is open Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Summerland Health-Care Auxiliary pledges $1 million for oncology campaign

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cecil’s Perogies celebrates 30 years in Kelowna

Just Posted

The photographer had to take a second look to see that the dog in the window of the Summerland hospital thrift store wasn't a stuffed animal. (Kel Leigh Facebook)
How much is that doggy in the window in Summerland?

Dozens of federal employees walk the picket line outside the federal service building on Ellis Street. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Striking federal workers hold food drive in Penticton

‘We stand with you’ said members of the Syilx/Okanagan Nationas they sang a traditional song for hundreds in attendance of the 2020 Black Lives Matter rally. (Western News file photo)
Confronting the White Elephant: Anti-racism forum taking place in Penticton

Ysabel Contreras, the city’s parks planning and capital projects coordinator, joined by a pair of arborists at Penticton’s Gyro Park on Saturday, April 22, in support of Earth Day 2023. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Earth Day recognized with interactive events at Penticton’s Gyro Park

Pop-up banner image