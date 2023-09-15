Hottest event of the year coming to Keremeos

Sizzle Fest, an ode to the hot pepper, adds Sip and Sizzle tasting event on Saturday, Sept 23

The countdown to the spiciest event of the year is officially underway and this Similkameen Sizzle Fest has even more in store.

Sizzle Fest comes to Keremeos’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The festival is back with its famous pepper eating contest at 3:30 p.m., best hot sauce contest, bull riding competition and Sizzle market.

“I think the fact that Sizzle Fest is Canada’s only hot pepper festival draws in a lot of people, especially with our unique pepper eating contests and fun competitions. It’s an amazing celebration of our beautiful communities throughout the Similkameen,” said organizer Vanessa Schwoegler-Abbott, administrator of Similkameen Country Association.

Sizzle Fest won the title of Best Festival in Penticton Western News’ 2023 Best of the South Okanagan awards.

This year, organizers invited the Similkameen Independent Wine Growers to join them for the first time and together are bringing Sip & Sizzle, a unique tasting event.

Purchase beverage tickets at $1/oz for tastings or glasses of fine wines, ciders and spirits from 14 members. Sip and Sizzle will go from 1:30 in the beverage gardens.

There will also be more live music than in previous years, vendor tables, food trucks and the market throughout the day, said Schwoegler-Abbott.

Before the festival even got underway, local businesses and organizations have been getting into the spirit and painting their door and window fronts for the Sizzle.

The winner of the 2022 Sizzle Fest pepper eating contest was a local from Keremeos, Nathan Smith, who despite being calm and cool without any sign of having just wolfed down concentrated fire, said that he doesn’t usually eat hot peppers. (Brennan Phillips - Review file photo)

Local eateries and beverage makers are bringing their own spicy bites and sips to the festival.

Local favourite Pickles Ice Cream will be there offering a spicy ice cream and other amazing flavours too.

Hixzee’s Gourmet Street Food is cooking up a spicy surprise for this year’s Sizzle.

Sharpe Distillery is planning on bringing a spicy cocktail to the show and The Ranch restaurant is also bringing some hot dishes.

Sizzle Schedule of Events

The day starts with the Keremeos Elks’ breakfast from 7:30 a.m. To 2 p.m. with chili cheese dogs.

The Sizzle Market goes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m

There will be a bouncy castle, a mechanical bull and a bull riding competition at 4:30 p.m. Music for the festival will be provided by DJ Jodel and Organic Humans.

The hot pepper eating contest is at 3:30 p.m.

