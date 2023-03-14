Horsey Ladies Okanagan round up new fundraiser

Usually the Horsey Ladies lay low until the summer months when the planning starts for their annual fundraising banquet in November.

But this year they are also going to take on another annual, popular event, the Spring Tack Sale on Saturday, April 1 (no fooling) at the Armstrong Curling Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Book a table (in advance) and come sell your used (and new) tack and riding gear, saddles, clothing, driving harnesses, anything horse related. It is free admission for all to come through and shop (no early birds please).

“How is it a fundraiser you ask? Well one of our own committee members (Kathy M.) came up with this idea… it is quite unique,” said Nancy Roman.

The proceeds from the table rentals will be awarded to an equine coach in the Okanagan area, who in turn will select a deserving equine student to reap the rewards of the funds raised.

Everyone who attends the tack sale will be given a ballot to nominate an equine coach of their choice.

Any equine coach that would like to participate in this draw is invited to submit their name to the Horsey Ladies in advance (on their Facebook page) or on the day of the tack sale, and these names will be listed by the ballot box to help attendees vote for the equine coach of their choice.

The equine coach with the most ballots at the end of the day will be the lucky recipient of the funds raised at the tack sale to go to that one student of theirs, to participate in either a lesson program or a camp.

“It is the Horsey Ladies wish that the lucky recipient provides an update to the Horsey Ladies on their Facebook page; and that a story may be printed in Saddle Up magazine on how the adventure unfolds,” said Roman.

For table bookings or more info, contact Roman 250-546-9922, or email nancyroman@telus.net.

