Hockey, BMX groups among those at first-ever Penticton Sports and Fitness Expo

The free expo is being held in conjunction with the Okanagan Valley Throwdown March 19

The Penticton Sports and Fitness Expo debuts this Sunday, March 19, at the city’s trade and convention centre. (Photo- Penticton Sports and Fitness Expo/Facebook

More than a dozen sports and fitness groups will be under one roof this weekend in Penticton for a first-of-its-kind event.

In conjunction with the Okanagan Valley Throwdown taking place on March 18 and 19, the city’s trade and convention centre is also hosting the inaugural Penticton Sports and Fitness Expo.

A total of 15 local groups and businesses will be on hand to showcase their programs to people attending the expo on Sunday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

“We are excited to host this event,” said organizer Jennifer Metituk. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for our community members to learn about the different sports programs available in our area There is so much to offer here and sometimes finding the information can be a challenge. Getting them together makes it easier for everyone.”

Among those expected to appear at the event include local hockey, rugby, roller skating, spartan race and BMX groups.

Admission is free thanks to the entrance sponsor, Primal Electric.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this event,” said Primal Electric owner Chad Wolstenholme. “We believe that promoting fitness and physical activity is important for everyone in our community. With free admission, it removes a barrier for people in Penticton to meet these groups and find a new activity.”

The expo will be joined at the centre this weekend by the 10th annual Okanagan Valley Throwdown, an annual CrossFit competition that features more than 200 athletes from across B.C., Alberta and Washington.

Athletes range in age from 14 to 70 and are set to compete in five challenging events designed to test their strength, agility, endurance, and overall fitness.

“It’s great that we can offer two events back-to-back like this for fitness enthusiasts in our community,” said Metituk.

During Penticton council’s budget deliberations on Wednesday, March 15, the Okanagan Valley Throwdown secured a $5,000 cash grant from the city.

The Throwdown kicks off at 7 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at the Penticton trade and convention centre.

