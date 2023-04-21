Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the South Okanagan

Chicago Blues Hall of Famer, spring market, award-winning comedy and much more coming up

Michael Charles, an inductee of the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame, is coming to Penticton’s Dream Cafe on April 22. (Submitted)

Looking for something to do this weekend in the South Okanagan?

Here’s what happening region-wide from April 21 to 23:

‘Thank You’ to all the volunteers (April 22)

Volunteer Week in Penticton ends with a special pancake breakfast at Gyro Park on Saturday.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre is saying thank you to volunteers across the community by hosting a breakfast with help from Total Restoration, from 8 to 11 a.m.

READ ALSO: Penticton Volunteer Week ends with Thank You Breakfast

Earth Day Festivities at Gyro Park; free transit across RDOS (April 22)

Residents are invited to celebrate Earth Day at Penticton’s Gyro Park, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and participate in activities that support the urban forest, green transportation and recycling.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is offering free transit in recognition of the day.

READ ALSO: Earth Day celebrations at Penticton’s Gyro Park

Penticton Sunrise Rotary Book Sale (April 21 to 22)

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is collecting books for its annual book sale until Saturday.

Last year, the community came together in donating 20,000 books for the sale.

The sale started on Tuesday and concludes Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Penticton Sunrise Rotary book sale around the corner

Craft Culture’s Spring Market (April 22 to 23)

More than 90 crafters and artisans will be featured at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre this weekend, for Craft Culture’s Spring Market.

The market runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 at the door. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

READ ALSO: Craft Culture’s Spring, Market has come to Penticton

Michael Charles rocks Penticton (April 22)

Australian-born rocker Michael Charles, an inductee of the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame, comes to Penticton’s Dream Cafe on Saturday night.

The venue says there are 10 seats left, as of publication time. Tickets can be purchased here.

READ ALSO: Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee ready to rock Penticton

Celebration of Traditions Pow Wow in Oliver (April 21 to 22)

The South Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver hosts a Celebration of Traditions, featuring drums groups and singers on Friday and Saturday.

The event is led by the School District No. 53 Indigenous Education Committee and is open to the public from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, and through the afternoon and evening on Saturday.

READ ALSO: ‘Milestone’ reached in Penticton with school district, PIB

Ed Hill comes to Osoyoos (April 23)

Award-winning Vancouver-based comedian Ed Hill brings his new show to Osoyoos’ North Basin Brewing Company on Sunday.

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

READ ALSO: Prime Video star, award-winning comic Ed Hill coming to Penticton in 2023

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityPenticton