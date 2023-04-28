Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the South Okanagan

BCHL Playoffs, award-winning music and a trip back in time all coming up

Looking for something to do this warm-weather weekend in the South Okanagan?

Here’s what’s happening from April 28 to 30:

Penticton Vees welcome Salmon Arm to SOEC (April 28 to 29)

Game No. 1 of the Interior Conference Finals, featuring the Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks, goes Friday at 7 p.m.

The series’ second game goes Saturday night, with puck drop slated for the same time.

The teams haven’t met in a playoff series in 10 years.

Tickets can be purchased at valleyfirsttix.com.

Acclaimed folk musician comes to Penticton (April 28)

Three-time Canadian Folk Music Award winner Michael Jerome Browne plays at the Dream Cafe on Friday night.

Browne, a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, will appear on stage from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the venue’s website.

Decade Dance: Let’s see your moves, Penticton! (April 29)

The Elk’s Hall on Ellis Street hosts “Spring Swing- 1930s and 1940s” on Saturday night.

The upstairs venue will be transformed into a dance floor for people to groove to tunes from more than 80 years ago.

The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

Okanagan Rugby kicks off in Penticton (April 29)

The Penticton Harlequins open their summer season with a showdown against Vernon this Saturday.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m. at 1101 Kensington Street.

Celebrate the Fibre Arts in Osoyoos (April 29)

A three-week-long art show begins at the Osoyoos Art Gallery this Saturday.

The show and sale feature a wide range of handcrafted work.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

Ms. Canada returns home to Penticton (April 29)

Camelia Vokey, the reigning Ms. Canada Role Model and former Miss Penticton Princess, returns home this Saturday to offer free Latin dance lessons.

She’ll also be accepting activity books that will be donated to the Penticton Regional Hospital’s waiting room.

The event will be held at the Even Dance Studio on 1475 Fairview Road, this Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.

