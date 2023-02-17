Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton: Family Day edition

Gyro Park festivities, Vees at home twice and Pink Boots Society at Slackwater all coming up

Family Day celebrations in Penticton this year include a skate with the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Mark Brett/Western News file photo)

Lace up your skates for some fun on the ice with friends, family and hometown heroes this Family Day weekend in Penticton.

Vees host pair of rivals — with a Family Day twist (Feb. 17 and 20)

The Penticton Vees play twice this weekend at the South Okanagan Events Centre, starting with the West Kelowna Warriors on Friday and ending with the Cranbrook Bucks on Monday afternoon.

After the Vees’ battle with the Bucks on Family Day, fans are invited for a post-game skate with the home team.

Those joining the Vees on the ice must bring their own skates, with children 12 years of age and younger required to wear a helmet.

Before that, though, it’s a battle on the ice between Penticton and Cranbrook — the Interior Conference’s top-ranked teams.

Tickets for both games can be found here.

READ ALSO: Penticton Vees pink jerseys now up for auction

Slackwater collaborates with Pink Boots Society Canada (Feb. 17)

Slackwater Brewing on Martin Street is collaborating with Pink Boots Society Canada on Friday, in support of advocating for females in the fermentation industry workforce.

The brewery has developed a special beer set to be sold during the day, with parts of the proceeds going to the cause.

Slackwater describes the drink as a Kölsch-style beer with a “beautiful floral and citrus aroma.”

READ ALSO: Slackwater Brewing represents Okanagan in B.C. collaboration brew

Juno-nominated performers come to the Dream Cafe (Feb. 18)

Western Canada’s Mark Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson come to the Dream Cafe this Saturday night.

The Juno-nominated performers have appeared on stages across North America and Europe.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

</p> <div><small><a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com/nl/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">youtubeembedcode nl</a></small></div> <div><small><a href="https://harpangratis.se/spindelharpan/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">gratis spel spindelharpan</a></small></div> <p>

Family Day at Gyro Park and outdoor rink (Feb. 20)

City-led festivities for this year’s holiday Monday include a free, fun-filled day at Gyro Park in downtown Penticton.

A bouncy castle, free hot chocolate, outdoor family games and food trucks will be available in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thanks to the volunteer group Activate Penticton, the city’s outdoor rink near Gyro Park will offer free skate rentals while sizes and quantities are available.

READ ALSO: Lace up your skates for Family Day in Penticton

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityEntertainmentPenticton