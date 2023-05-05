Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Racing at the speedway, B.C.-wide parkour competition and the Vaisakhi Parade all coming up

Racing returns to the Penticton Speedway this weekend. (Phil McLachlan photo)

The first weekend of the month features no shortage of things to do in and around Penticton, both indoors and outdoors.

Here’s what happening from May 5 to 7:

Vees aim to close out Round No. 3 on home ice (May 5)

Following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Wednesday, May 4, the Penticton Vees will have another opportunity Friday to advance to their second-consecutive Fred Page Cup Finals.

The Vees lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Puck drop at the South Okanagan Events Centre is at 7 p.m.

Spring soccer kick-off (May 6)

Penticton-based Pinnacles FC is hosting more than 1,300 soccer players from across the South Okanagan and Similkameen on Saturday, for an opening-day spring season ceremony.

Event starts at 10:30 a.m., at King’s Park in Penticton.

B.C.-wide parkour competition (May 6)

Competitors from as far as Prince George are in Penticton this weekend for a province-wide parkour competition.

Penticton-based Ethos Parkour and Movement hosts the event at their gym on Okanagan Avenue, starting at 1 p.m.

Parkour is a sport that challenges participants to move rapidly from points A to B while performing maneuvers and avoiding obstacles.

Roller skating for Penticton’s Youth Week moves indoors (May 6)

Due to expected rain, a roller skating event to wrap up Youth Week has moved to the Penticton Curling Club.

As previously planned, the event will still feature a barbecue held by the Penticton Fire Department with support from Total Restoration Penticton.

The event — which was originally planned to take place at Penticton’s outdoor rink next to city hall — will run from 4 to 7 p.m.

Start your engines: Penticton Speedway opens for season (May 6)

One of Western Canada’s premier races comes to Penticton on Saturday night.

The annual Western Rattler 300 welcomes cars from across Canada and the United States to the Penticton Speedway on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Qualifying races are taking place Friday and Saturday.

Vaisakhi Parade returns to Penticton (May 7)

Organized by the Penticton Sikh Temple, the colourful Vaisakhi Parade returns to Penticton on Sunday.

The popular parade starts from the temple at 3290 South Main Street at 11:30 a.m. and will travel to Yorkton Avenue, Wilson Avenue and Green Avenue before returning back to where it started.

The event will feature music, floats, demonstrations and food.

Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra (OSYO) Spring Concert (May 7)

Penticton’s Cleland Theatre hosts the musicians’ final concert of the season on Sunday.

Members of the OSYO range in age from nine to 20.

Show starts at 2 p.m.

