Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Fest of Ale, Vees’ playoff action, Farmers’ Market, and much more on deck

It’s a mid-April weekend with no shortage of things to do and see in Penticton.

Okanagan Fest of Ale (April 14 to 15)

One of B.C.’s largest beer festivals returns indoors this weekend at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

The event runs Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m.

There will be around 75 craft beer vendors from across the province in attendance.

Tickets can be purchased at valleyfirsttix.com.

Round No. 2 of the BCHL Playoffs at the SOEC (April 14 to 15)

Following a sweep of the Trail Smoke Eaters, the Penticton Vees return to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday and Saturday to host the Wenatchee Wild for games No. 1 and 2 of the playoffs’ second round.

Wenatchee handed Penticton one of its four losses during the regular season.

Tickets for both games can be purchased at valleyfirsttix.com.

Return of the Penticton Farmers’ Market (April 15)

It’s opening day 2023 for the market, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 100-block of Main Street.

Expect road closures and large crowds nearby, the city of Penticton warns.

With 40 vendors in attendance, the 100-block will be closed every Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. until late October.

Roller skating at the Penticton Curling Club (April 15)

Penticton Roller Skate is inviting the public for a night on the curling club’s rink.

An all-ages skate runs from 5 to 7 p.m. — adults only from 7 to 10 p.m.

Skate rentals will be made available.

Sip Back in Time on the SS Sicamous (April 15)

Grab a friend, explore the historic sternwheeler and join several others this Saturday, for a special wine-tasting event at the SS Sicamous.

Nine South Okanagan wineries will be in attendance.

Tickets include a charcuterie plate, live music, access to a silent auction, and admission into the SS Sicamous Museum.

