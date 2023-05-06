People have until May 12, to apply for a Neighbourhood Small Grant through the Community Foundation South Okanagan Similkameen. (Submitted)

Have an idea you want to see come to life? Neighbourhood grants open in South Okanagan

Successful applicants can receive $500 through the Community Foundation South Okanagan Similkameen

Have a great idea you want to make use of in your community?

Now is the time for people across the region to apply for a Neighbourhood Small Grant through the Community Foundation South Okanagan Similkameen.

The foundation has more than $25,000 in funding to support individuals who want to plan and host a community event in their neighbourhood.

People have until May 12 to apply.

Successful applicants can receive up to $500 to “organize a gathering with purpose.”

“Events that bring people together, especially those involving food and fun, often lead to the creation of an annual gathering,” said Kim English, the regional coordinator at the foundation.

A scavenger hunts, chili cook-off and “cutest pet costume” were among the ideas rewarded by the foundation last spring.

Other projects included workshops to share skills such as drawing and painting, drum making, and food preservation.

Completing the online application takes about 30 minutes, the foundation says. Support is available to help with the process.

People can apply for small grant neighbourhood grants at the foundation’s website.

READ MORE: Community Foundation hoping to grow small fund

People have until May 12, to apply for a Neighbourhood Small Grant through the Community Foundation South Okanagan Similkameen. (Submitted)
