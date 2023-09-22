Grist Mill Heritage Fall Fair returns to Keremeos

The fair runs all day on Sept. 23 and 24

Zucchini races are back at the eighth annual Heritage Fall Fair at the Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos. (Contributed)

With summer wrapped up and the kids back in school, attention this time of year again turns to the return of the Heritage Fall Fair.

For the eighth annual fair at the Grist Mill and Gardens, there will two whole days of activities, not to mention almost 50 categories for people to showcase their baking, crafting and growing skills.

The fair runs all day on Sept. 23 and 24, with local music playing one stage from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A silent auction will be held all-day over the weekend, with the proceeds supporting the Grist Mill Foundation and improvements to the site.

The Apple Pie Baking Contest is back, with the community contributing their best and local celebrity judges choosing their pick of the pie. Locals are invited the enter in, with drop-off by 1 p.m. and judging at 3

p.m.

Also returning are a pair of beloved races.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m., the zucchini races welcome kids of all ages to design and decorate giant zucchini race cars before sending them down the Great Zucchini Race ramp.

On Sunday at 2:30 p.m. it’s the apple race, where the fastest apple to make it down the rapids wins.

The entire Grist Mill will be filled with family-oriented activity for the weekend, with a carnival and field games, a scavenger hunt and more on both days.

The Gotta Goat Farm will be at the fair on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., while on Sunday its the entertainers Silly of the Valley who take over from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Local vendors will also be on site both days for people who want to stock up local crafts and goods.

Admission to the Fall Fair is $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors. You can also pre-purchase your admission at a discount online.

