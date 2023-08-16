Peach City Radio, CFUZ 92.9 FM, is holding an audio and vinyl drive on Aug. 19, in the Cannery Trade Centre parking lot. (Submitted)

Got some old records? Penticton’s Peach City Radio brings back vinyl drive

This weekend’s event is in preparation for the 10th annual Okanagan Vinyl Festival in September

Bring out those classic records from the past this weekend and help a volunteer-run community radio station in Penticton gear up for the Okanagan’s largest vinyl festival.

Peach City Radio, CFUZ 92.9 FM, is hosting a vinyl and audio equipment donation drive this Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Cannery Trade Centre parking lot.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and is in preparation for the 10th annual Okanagan Vinyl Festival, set for Sept. 24 at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus.

“Last year, the donations from community members were incredible,” said Claire Thompson, the radio station’s president. “There were rare albums and some amazing audio equipment. It’s exciting for our volunteers as they uncover these gems. We also end up having really interesting conversations with donors as they tell us the stories behind the albums and gear they are giving us.”

CFUZ is looking for donations of rock, pop, soul, and jazz vinyl albums, as well as donations of good-quality audio equipment.

Donated items will be sold at the Okanagan Vinyl Festival, with proceeds set to go to an expansion project at the radio station.

“Once the renovations are complete, we will have an additional studio, a dedicated space for our transmitter, as well as an enlarged meeting room,” said Nils Finnsson, the station’s technology director. “These new facilities will allow us to train more volunteers, boosting the amount and quality of locally produced music and spoken word programming for our listeners.”

For more information about this weekend’s event, people are asked to email info@peachcityradio.org or call 236-422-0929.

READ MORE: Penticton’s Peach City Radio celebrates 4 years on the FM dial

Community

