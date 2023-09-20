Going to the birds at Vaseux Lake’s observatory open house

The public is invited to learn about local migratory birds on Sept. 24

While the public won’t be able to see them banded for tracking this year, they can still learn about species like this Red-Shafted Flicker at the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory’s open house on Sunday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

While there won’t be any banding going on, the Okanagan Similakmeen Conservation Alliance is still hosting their annual open house at the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory.

People are encouraged to come down to the observatory from 9 a.m. til noon on Sept. 24 to get a close-up look at the diversity of the Okanagan’s migratory boards and to learn about the species that call the region hom.

The annual open house will take place at the Vaseux Lake Migratory Bird Centre from the parking lot to the boardwalk and the bird blind.

There will be guided walks with interpreters as well as members of the South Okanagan Naturalists Club on hand.

Unlike previous years, however, there will be no bird banding at this open house for people to watch. The observatory’s master bander and assistant bander both left, one for another position and the other for grad school, and despite efforts no other master bander was found.

“It’s the first time in 23 years that we haven’t had bird banding happening,” said Ella Braden with the OSCA. “We still really want to encourage the public to come out and enjoy the gem that is the wildlife refuge there.”

The open house will help teach interested members of the public not only about what kinds of birds can seen in the region on their migrations, but also teach about the adaptations of migratory birds, and conservation issues and threats to wildlife.

In addition to the open, OSCA is also offering ECO-studies school programs to regional schools this fall.

The program and the associated regional school programs are funded in large part through Naturehood Program of Nature Canada

The Okanagan is a bird watching hot spot in Canada and an important summer nesting area for many species. Birds that have bred in the boreal forest and northern parts of BC also funnel through the Okanagan Valley on their way south to the USA, Central and South America, using Vaseux Lake area as a migration stopover to refuel on insects or seeds.

The Vaseux Lake Migratory Bird Center is located 4 km south of Okanagan Falls at the north end of Vaseux Lake. The site has a large parking lot on the west side of Highway 97.

The boardwalk to the blind is in great condition, but there is poison ivy along the trail and the bird blind is not wheelchair accessible. No pets are permitted at the open house.

