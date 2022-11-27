Get Christmas cookies all for a great cause in Penticton

Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) is welcoming back their annual Cookie Walk fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 10 a.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. (Casey Chase Unsplash)

Here’s your chance to stock up on delicious Christmas home-made baking all for a great local cause.

The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) is welcoming back their annual Cookie Walk fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 10 a.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Over 50 bakers from across the Okanagan and beyond prepare delicious holiday baking and the public is invited to bring their own containers and mix and match as many of the delectables as they wish for $10 a pound.

This fundraiser has been a huge success in the past but the event had to be put on hold the previous two years due to the pandemic, said Daryl Meyers ALERT’s information officer.

This event goes while quantities last.

The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team is a not for profit dedicated to animal welfare through the preparation for and the actual rescue and shelter of domestic animals and livestock in a disaster.

Last fire and flood season, ALERT took in thousands of dogs, cats, goats, horses, cows and more from evacuated areas.

Volunteers offer care in their own homes and for the last few years have been taking in livestock at the Osoyoos Desert Park.

Many times they have to rescue large animals with the threat of wildfire at their doorstep.

