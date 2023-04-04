Get behind the wheel and become a racer at Penticton Speedway this summer

The speedway is offering ‘The Place to Race Driving Experience’ on limited days, starting this year

The Penticton Speedway announced the launch this weekend of The Place to Race Driving Experience. The program gives people a chance to get behind a wheel, receive expert instruction, and race around a quarter-of-a-mile oval track. (Phil McLachlan/File photo)

There’s a brand-new way to experience everything the Penticton Speedway has to offer.

Starting this summer, locals and tourists alike will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a race car and drive around the speedway’s quarter-of-a-mile paved oval track while receiving expert instruction.

Penticton Speedway announced the launch this weekend of the Place to Race Driving Experience at the 6th annual TRUE Tourism Expo, a program that will offer racing opportunities to both individuals and groups.

“Our new Place to Race Driving Experience is not just about driving fast cars,” said Ingo Siebert, one of the owners of the Speedway. “It’s about creating a unique experience that offers networking, team building, and skill development opportunities in a high-energy setting.”

Drivers will have two options, upon entry: to race the “Legend Race Car,” which has nostalgic styling from the 1930s and 1940s, or a modern-day Avion race car.

The experience also includes catered meals and corporate packages, according to the speedway.

Limited dates will be made available this summer, with the earliest day for individuals coming on June 28.

More information about booking can be found on the speedway’s website.

The Penticton Speedway kicks off its 2023 season with the second annual Western Rattler, running from May 5 to 6.

The race carries a total purse of $75,000.

A full look at this year’s Penticton Speedway schedule can be found here.

READ MORE: Monster trucks, trailers returning to Penticton Speedway in 2023

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

auto racingEntertainmentPenticton