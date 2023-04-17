The Rotary Club of Kelowna joined forces with the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation to raise $45,800 to help relief efforts in Turkey and Syria. (Rotary Club of Kelowna/Submitted)

The Rotary Club of Kelowna joined forces with the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation to raise $45,800 to help relief efforts in Turkey and Syria. (Rotary Club of Kelowna/Submitted)

Funds raised in Kelowna provide shelter to 40 families in Syria and Turkey

The Rotary Club of Kelowna and the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation raised $45,800

The Rotary Club of Kelowna joined forces with the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation to raise $45,800 to help relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.

The earthquakes in the region have killed over 50,000 people and left millions of others injured and homeless.

The funds raised by the Rotary Club will purchase 40 ShelterBox emergency supply kits, which are packed with a large tent that fits up to 12 people and essentials like pots, a stove, fuel, flashlights and water sterilization, from ShelterBox Canada, a global humanitarian relief organization.

Each emergency kit costs $1,200.

“The ShelterBox is based on the premise, what are the things you need to sustain your life if you’ve lost everything in an instant and are forced to flee your home,” said Marjolein Lloyd, ShelterBox ambassador for Rotary District 5060.

The Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation donated $15,000, which was matched by the Rotary Club of Kelowna Foundation. Additionally, members of the Rotary Club of Kelowna made individual contributions resulting in the sum of $45,800, which will help 40 families.

Teams from ShelterBox Canada and Rotary partners are on the ground in Turkey and Syria coordinating to help mobilize the local emergency response.

For more information on ShelterBox Canada and how you can get involved, visit www.shelterboxcanada.org.For more information on the Rotary club visit rotary.org.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Labour of love: Panning for gold a rewarding hobby for Shuswap Area Miners Club
Next story
Vernon volunteers ‘step up to the plate’

Just Posted

An estimated 6,500 took in the two-day Fest of Ale in Penticton April 14, 15. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
RCMP see sharp increase in drunk driving during Penticton Fest of Ale

BC Housing’s Skaha Lake Road project is set to open in June with 52 units of supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness who want to be on a road to recovery. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Skaha Lake Road supportive housing opening in June

Penticton firefighters douse the remains of a shopping cart set on fire behind the Martin Street Plaza Monday afternoon. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Shopping cart set ablaze in downtown Penticton

Here is the existing bike lane on South Main. Council has voted to spend $1.5 million to put in a triple A bike lane with barriers on either side. (City of Penticton)
Letter: Penticton bike lane ‘boondoggle’ just never ends