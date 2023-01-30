The Big White Fire Department took on their Lake Country counterparts at a pond hockey game Jan. 29, 2023 to fundraise for the local burn fund. (contributed)

Friendly shinny between Big White, Lake Country firefighters raises money for burn fund

Team Big White won the game 11-9

Lake Country Mayor Blaire Ireland got to drop the puck on the inaugural pond hockey fundraiser game between the Big White Fire Department and the Lake Country Fire Department.

The friendly game was held Sunday (Jan. 29) at 11 a.m. as a fundraiser for the local Firefighter Burn Fund.

A total of $816 was raised to support burn victims and treatment centres in B.C.

On Canada’s highest outdoor skating rink, at Big White Ski Resort, the Big White fire crew won the match 11-9.

