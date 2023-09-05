Larry Evans, the ‘Indiana Jones of Mushrooms’, identifies and teaches about mushroom varieties at the 2014 Fungi Fest in Sicamous. (Fungi Fest photo)

Foraging fans to flock to Fungi Fest in Sicamous

Popular mushroom-themed weekend returns Sept. 15-17

Sicamous is gearing up to forage for fungi.

The 18th annual Fungi Festival is returning Sept. 15-17, 2023, partnering with the district and the Sicamous Legion to offer a variety of mushroom-themed events.

The Fungi Festival is a not-for-profit endeavour, charging for activities to keep the program self-sustaining and able to run year after year for the public, reads the event website.

An icebreaker meal will be served at the Alpiner restaurant at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, with mushroom-y meals and a campfire with live music.

The festival then offers daily long walk events, foraging tours and shorter identification walks for those who want to learn more about mushrooms in the area.

Long walks require advance registration and are limited to 25 participants, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and at 9 a.m. on Sunday, with an additional cooking demonstration for long walk participants’ breakfast on the final day.

Each day has a continuing schedule including presentations, panels, live music, dinners and a market.

Registrations must be confirmed with organizer Deb Heap at fungifestival@gmail.com with contact information and then payment can be made to the same address.

More information is available at fungifestival.com or with Deb Heap at 403-970-0114.

