For the 3rd year, Penticton’s Game Cave gifting 2 gaming bundles to families in need

This time, the Nintendo Switch bundles will be given to SOWINS to distribute

Since opening his retro gaming store in downtown Penticton over three years ago, Game Cave owner Trevor Sparreboom has brought a lot of joy to young families in need of some extra cheer at Christmas time.

This year, he’s doing it again. Game Cave is donating a Nintendo Switch, OLED game console, extra controller, and a game to a family in need of a little extra help this Christmas, said Sparreboom.

“We are doing it a little differently this year though, and rather than taking nominations, we are partnering with SOWINS (South Okanagan Women in Need Society) to ensure that our donation reaches a family truly in need of some Christmas cheer,” said Game Cave owner Trevor Sparreboom.

Game Cave owner Trevor Sparreboom seen here in 2021 with the Switch gaming bundles he was giving to deserving families in need. For the third year in a row, Game Cave is donating 2 Nintendo Switch, OLED game console, extra controller, and a game to a family in need of a little extra help this Christmas through SOWINS.(Western News file photo)

According to Sparreboom, SOWINS has a list of over 100 families this year who need a little help, so he’s happy to pitch in and help out several families.

Thanks to the generosity of one local man, Game Cave will be able to give SOWINS two Nintendo Switch bundles.

For the third year in a row, Alan has come into the Game Cave to purchase a console to add to the donations, said Sparreboom.

“Alan so graciously purchased another Switch OLED console and a game, and asked that I also donate this to SOWINS. Bless you and your huge heart Alan. Thank you so much,” said Sparreboom on his Game Cave Facebook page.

Any additional donations received at the store will be put towards gift certificates, grocery cards, and/or gas cards, and then delivered to SOWINS on Dece. 19, to ensure that they get to the families that can use the gifts the most.

If you wish to take part and contribute this year, pop by the store at 464 Main St. (free two hour parking in front) to make a donation.

“Every little bit helps,” he added.

READ MORE: Game Cave in Penticton continues its holiday give back in 2021

Christmas