Find your furry friend the perfect gift at 1st-ever Pet Holiday Market in Penticton

Gifts for pets and pet parents at Orchard House Theatre this weekend

The first annual Pet-Friendly Penticton Holiday Market is this weekend at Orchard House Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pet-Friendly Penticton has organized this pet-centric event for people and pets alike with gifts and more for pets, pet parents and animal lovers.

There will be everything from vendors selling collars and coats, to pet art and photography.

Crowd-tolerant pets are invited to attend with their human for the walk-thru and to visit Santa in the photo booth for a holiday snapshot by Digital Maege Media by donation.

There will also be a human and pet food drive for Fill the Food Gap Penticton.

Pet-Friendly Penticton was founded by Kona Sankey who also organized the first Pets in the Park at Gyro Park.

What started as a ‘pet project’ for Sankey has flourished in a popular community page with hundreds of followers.

Vendors at the Pet Holiday market include dog trainers, walkers and boarders, BC SPCA, ALERT, clothing and pet wear, pet wellness, pet art and photography and much more.

Entry is by donation. The theater is located at 157 Orchard Avenue.

