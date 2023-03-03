‘Feed the Valley’: Penticton Vees invite fans to tackle hunger

The Vees host the annual night next Friday, March 10, when they battle the Langley Rivermen

Staff members from Valley First gather around after a Penticton Vees’ Feed the Valley Night. The 12th annual edition of the night goes on March 10, 2023. (Mark Brett- Western News file)

An initiative that’s raised more than $2.8 million for food banks across the Okanagan, Thompson and Similkameen regions since 2011 is coming back to Penticton later this month.

The Penticton Vees, in partnership with Valley First and the Salvation Army, are hosting the 12th annual Feed the Valley Night on March 10, when the team battles the Langley Rivermen at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the game, with donations set to go to the Penticton Salvation Army food bank.

A volunteer crew from Valley First will be in attendance to collect food and cash donations for those in need, according to the credit union’s interim president Simon Mills.

Fans who donate a non-perishable food item will be entered into a draw to win a signed Vees’ anti-bullying jersey, as seen on the ice during the team’s Pink the Rink Game on Feb. 10, against the Coquitlam Express.

In 2022, a total of 1,330 pounds of food was collected at the game to help restock the Penticton Salvation Army’s food bank.

Close to 21,000 pounds of food and more than $7,300 has been donated on Feed the Valley Night since 2011.

Here’s something else to talk about: Along with the anti-bullying jersey draw, fans will be able to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a Bonnie Raitt prize pack. The legendary singer is set to come to Penticton’s SOEC for a show this September.

