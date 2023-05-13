The 23rd annual Duel in the Desert outrigger canoe race ran at Penticton’s Skaha Lake on Saturday, May 13. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

‘Duel in the Desert’: Western Canadian canoe teams take to Penticton’s Skaha Lake

The 23rd annual edition of the event goes this weekend, welcoming a record number of teams

Saturday, May 13, was a record-breaking day for paddle sports in Penticton.

The newly-formed Penticton Paddle Sports Association, a merger between the local Dragon Boat Festival Society and Racing Canoe Club, hosted 33 teams at Skaha Lake for the 23rd annual Duel in the Desert race.

Prior to Saturday, the event had never welcomed more than 27 canoe teams.

“It’s been a lot of work but it’s so exciting to see all the teams here,” said Launa Maundrell from the association. “We’ve all been racing together for a long time.”

Groups of six, from as far as Victoria and Calgary, took part in a series of three heats of up to 16 kilometres on Saturday.

On Sunday, hundreds of the weekend’s event participants will all compete in a 10-kilometre race at the same time.

The mass start is at 10 a.m., Maundrell says.

“They’re going to be in what we call small boats and there’s going to be about 40 to 50 canoes at the start line.”

Penticton’s Dragon Boat Festival Society and Racing Canoe Club merged in March 2023. This weekend’s event marks the association’s first collaboration.

Now under one umbrella, the two aforementioned groups are sharing resources while growing their respective sports locally.

“It’s growing nicely,” Maundrell said.

“And to see all the teams here today is just amazing. Penticton is definitely a favourite for lots.”

Out of the 33 teams who competed Saturday, a trio of them were from Alberta.

Regionally, teams from Vernon and Kelowna were also in attendance.

READ MORE: Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

